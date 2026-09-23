Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie
WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019
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23.09.2026 13:40:53
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus – Capital Markets Instrument Note
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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Prospectus – Capital Markets Instrument Note
DATE: September 18, 2026
Regarding the resolution that has been adopted by Garanti Bank on Sep 03, 2026 the application to issue “Garanti Bank Investment Institution Warrants”, up to the aggregate amount of 15,000,000,000 in the nominal value of TRY 0,1 for each and 150,000,000 Turkish Lira (One hundred and fifty million Turkish Lira) was made to the Capital Markets Board.
Accordingly, the “Draft Capital Markets Instrument Note”, which has been submitted for the approval of the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of Investment Institution Warrants up to the aggregate amount of TL 150,000,000 within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Attachment
File: Prospectus – Capital Markets Instrument Note
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|444228
|EQS News ID:
|2404044
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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