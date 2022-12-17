Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus Issuer Information Document

Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!-w-
17.12.2022 10:54:44

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Prospectus Issuer Information Document

 

 

DATE: December 16, 2022

 

It has been announced on December 16, 2022 that application to issue all kinds of debt instruments including fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures to be sold domestically by public offering,  but not limited to fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures and/or credit linked notes and other structured debt instruments to be sold to qualified investors or by private placement; in one or more issuance was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.

 

Accordingly, the Draft Issuer Information Document, which has been submitted for the approval of the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of bank bonds and/or debentures up to the aggregate amount of TL 50,000,000,000 within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

 

