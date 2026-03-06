Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie
WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019
|
06.03.2026 14:46:15
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Summary
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Prospectus - Summary
DATE: March 02, 2026
It has been announced on March 2, 2026 that application to issue debt instruments including fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures to be sold domestically by public offering, but not limited to fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures and/or credit linked notes and other structured debt instruments to be sold to qualified investors or by private placement; in one or more issuance was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.
Accordingly, the “Draft Summary”, which has been submitted for the approval of the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of bank bonds and/or debentures up to the aggregate amount of TL 50,000,000,000 within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Attachment
File: Prospectus - Summary
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|420270
|EQS News ID:
|2287282
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|2,68
|-3,60%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwärtsdruck lässt kaum nach: ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt prägten am Freitag starke Abgaben das Bild. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.