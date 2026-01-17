Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program

DATE: January 16, 2026

Ref: Our public disclosure dated 14.01.2025.

The debt instrument issued pursuant to MTN program by our Bank at abroad on 14.01.2025 in the amount of USD 28,521,000 was redeemed.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

