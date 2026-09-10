Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie
WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019
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10.09.2026 15:18:14
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program
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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program
DATE: September 09, 2026
Ref: Our public disclosure dated 03.09.2025.
The debt instrument issued pursuant to MTN program by our Bank at abroad on 03.09.2025 in the amount of 20.000.000 USD was redeemed.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|442954
|EQS News ID:
|2397514
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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