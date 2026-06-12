Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding Shares Not Dematerialized Within the Prescribed Period

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Regarding Shares Not Dematerialized Within the Prescribed Period

DATE: June 12, 2026

Reference: Our Public Disclosure dated 9 June 2026

Further to our material event disclosure dated 9 June 2026, it was announced that, pursuant to the applicable legislation, refunds/payments would be made by the Investor Compensation Center (Yatirimci Tazmin Merkezi – “YTM”) to the rightful owners in respect of the Bank’s shares whose ownership had been transferred to YTM as a result of the failure to dematerialize such shares within the prescribed period, in accordance with the Regulation on the Procedures and Principles Regarding Payments to Investors by the Investor Compensation Center Following the Partial Annulment of the Fourth Paragraph of Article 13 of the Capital Markets Law No. 6362, dated 7 September 2016 (the “Regulation”), and that the deadline for applications to YTM is 6 September 2026.

In addition to the Bank’s shares transferred to YTM, beneficiaries holding investment fund participation units of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. B Tipi Likit Fon, T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. B Tipi Tahvil ve Bono Fonu and T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. Flexi B Tipi Degisken Fonu, the ownership of which was transferred to YTM due to the failure to dematerialize such units within the prescribed period, are also required to apply to YTM in order to receive refunds/payments under the Regulation. The deadline for such applications is also 6 September 2026.

The application process consists of two stages. In the first stage, the relevant investment fund participation unit certificates must be delivered to our Bank against a receipt. In the second stage, an application must be submitted to YTM together with a copy of the relevant delivery receipt and the other documents required under the Regulation.

Accordingly, beneficiaries holding non-dematerialized Bank shares and investment fund participation units are required to complete and submit their applications in full and within the prescribed time limits in order to exercise their rights under the Regulation and to avoid any potential loss of rights.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352