|
15.03.2023 14:32:58
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Annual Report State of Responsibility
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Regarding the Annual Report State of Responsibility
DATE: March 14, 2023
The responsibility statement regarding the year-end annual report of our Bank for the period between 01.01.2022 - 31.12.2022, which has been prepared in accordance with the Communiqué on Principles of Financial Reporting in Capital Markets issued by Capital Markets Board of Turkey, is attached herewith.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Attachment
File: Regarding the Annual Report State of Responsibility
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|230160
|EQS News ID:
|1583455
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
15.03.23
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Disclosure regarding Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework (EQS Group)
|
15.03.23
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Annual Report State of Responsibility (EQS Group)
|
15.03.23
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Garanti Bank 2022 Integrated Annual Report (EQS Group)
|
07.03.23
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit (EQS Group)
|
28.02.23
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Declaration of issuance approval - CMB Bulletin (EQS Group)
|
27.02.23
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings (EQS Group)
|
15.02.23
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
14.02.23
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|1,19
|4,39%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Zinserhöhung im Fokus: Dow in Grün -- ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der US-Leitindex bewegt sich am Donnerstag zunehmend im Plus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt ist im Verlauf des Donnerstagshandels ins Minus gedreht. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich freundlich. An den Börsen in Fernost übernahmen am Donnerstag die Bären das Ruder.