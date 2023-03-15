15.03.2023 14:32:58

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Annual Report State of Responsibility

15-March-2023 / 13:32 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Regarding the Annual Report State of Responsibility

 

 

DATE: March 14, 2023

 

The responsibility statement regarding the year-end annual report of our Bank for the period between 01.01.2022 - 31.12.2022, which has been prepared in accordance with the Communiqué on Principles of Financial Reporting in Capital Markets issued by Capital Markets Board of Turkey, is attached herewith.

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

