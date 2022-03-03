|
03.03.2022 20:59:25
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2021
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2021
DATE: March 3, 2022
In accordance with the Banking Law, Capital Markets Law and related regulations, Article 45 of the Articles of Association of our Bank titled as "Distribution of the Profit", the Board of Directors of our Bank resolved on March 3rd, 2022 that;
will be submitted to the approval of our Shareholders during the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
Profit Distribution Table for the year 2021 is attached herewith.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Attachment
File: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2021
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|146807
|EQS News ID:
|1294261
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
03.03.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Disclosure regarding Sustainability Principles Compliance Framework (EQS Group)
|
03.03.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Annual Report State of Responsibility (EQS Group)
|
03.03.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Garanti Bank 2021 Integrated Annual Report (EQS Group)
|
03.03.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2021 (EQS Group)
|
03.03.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly (EQS Group)
|
03.03.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN32227 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument (EQS Group)
|
01.03.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Principal and Coupon payments of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
25.02.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings (EQS Group)