|
01.07.2022 11:19:24
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio
DATE: June 30, 2022
Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables arising from credit cards, general purpose loans, overdraft loans and expenses;
in the total principal amount of 217.306.778,21 -TL - as of April 25, 2022, to Dünya Varlk Yönetim A.. for a total consideration of TL 50.100.001,00-TL
in the total principal amount of 216.175.077,64 -TL as of April 26, 2022 to Birikim Varlk Yönetim A.. for a total consideration of TL 50.300.000,00-TL.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|172144
|EQS News ID:
|1389029
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
11:19
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio (EQS Group)
|
09.06.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the annulment action filed against the Turkish Competition Board (EQS Group)
|
04.06.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Mandatory tender offer exemption approval (EQS Group)
|
31.05.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement (EQS Group)
|
18.05.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: End of voluntary tender (EQS Group)
|
17.05.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Change in Top Management (EQS Group)
|
17.05.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Payment of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
14.05.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)