13.12.2022 10:39:02

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

13-Dec-2022 / 09:39 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

 

DATE: December 12, 2022

 

 

Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables arising from credit cards, general purpose loans, commercial loans, cheque accounts, overdraft loans and all other related receivables and expenses together with the interest amount ;

in the total principal amount of 516.167.413,02 -TL - as of October 11 and 12, 2022, to Gelecek Varlk Yönetim A.. for a total consideration of TL 142.850.000,00 -TL

in the total principal amount of 174.362.100,49 -TL as of October 13, 2022 to Dünya Varlk Yönetim A.. for a total consideration of TL 21.151.000,00 -TL. 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 208278
EQS News ID: 1511737

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1511737&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs) 1,25 -1,57% Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Veröffentlichung der US-Verbraucherpreisdaten: ATX rutscht ins Minus -- DAX legt im Dienstagshandel zu -- Anleger in Asien mehrheitlich in Kauflaune
An der heimischen Börse zeigen sich rote Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fährt unterdessen noch leichte Gewinne ein. Die größten Börsen in Asien legen im Dienstagshandel zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen