Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

DATE: December 12, 2022

Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables arising from credit cards, general purpose loans, commercial loans, cheque accounts, overdraft loans and all other related receivables and expenses together with the interest amount ;

in the total principal amount of 516.167.413,02 -TL - as of October 11 and 12, 2022, to Gelecek Varlk Yönetim A.. for a total consideration of TL 142.850.000,00 -TL

in the total principal amount of 174.362.100,49 -TL as of October 13, 2022 to Dünya Varlk Yönetim A.. for a total consideration of TL 21.151.000,00 -TL.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

