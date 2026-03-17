Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.03.2026 09:02:38

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

17-March-2026 / 08:02 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

DATE: March 16, 2026

 

Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables arising from loans, credit cards, general purpose loans, cheque accounts, commercial loans, overdraft loans and all other related receivables and expenses together with the interest amount;

 

  • in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 515.888.062,04 as of February 18, 2026, to Efes Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 76.000.000,00,

 

  • in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 516.479.267,11 as of February 19, 2026, to Dogru Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 77.000.000,00,

 

  • in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 516.257.871,08 as of February 20, 2026, to Emir Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 76.000.000,00,

 

 

in three separate portfolios for a total consideration of TL 229.000.000,00.

.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 421217
EQS News ID: 2292438

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs) 2,54 -3,79% Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 11
15.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.03.26 KW 11: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.03.26 KW 11: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise wieder auf dem Vormarsch: ATX mit leichten Gewinnen -- DAX auf rotem Terrain -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich etwas schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt im Dienstagshandel leicht zu. Der DAX zeigt sich unterdessen mit Verlusten. An den Börsen in Asien zeigen sich mehrheitlich überschaubare Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen