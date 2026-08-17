Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio



17-Aug-2026 / 09:53 GMT/BST



TO: Investment Community FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio DATE: August 14, 2026 Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables arising from loans, credit cards, general purpose loans, cheque accounts, commercial loans, overdraft loans and all other related receivables and expenses together with the interest amount; in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 246.730.408,71 as of July 20, 2026, to Gelecek Varlik Yönetimi A.S. for a total consideration of TL 79.000.000,00, in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 541.357.051,06 as of July 21, 2026, to Gelecek Varlik Yönetimi A.S. for a total consideration of TL 150.000.000,00, in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 796.658.475,32 as of July 22, 2026, to Gelecek Varlik Yönetimi A.S. for a total consideration of TL 196.000.000,00, in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 529.791.497,85 as of July 23, 2026, to Met-ay Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 90.000.000,00, in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 526.819.614,31 as of July 24, 2026, to Dünya Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 40.000.000,00, in five separate portfolios for a total consideration of TL 555.000.000,00. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

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