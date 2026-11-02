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WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019

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02.11.2026 08:42:33

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

02-Nov-2026 / 07:42 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

DATE:  October 23, 2026

 

Ref:  Material Event Disclosure dated October 19, 2026 

 

Regarding the portfolio specified in the Material Event Disclosure referred to above, consisting of non-performing loan portfolio receivables, together with the related interest amount, arising from loans, credit cards, general purpose loans, cheque accounts, commercial loans, overdraft loans, as well as all other related receivables and expenses, with a total principal and contractual interest balance of TRY 548,984,638.80 as of September 24, 2026, which was planned to be assigned to Birikim Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a consideration of TRY 56,000,000.00, it has been resolved, in accordance with the decision taken by our Bank, to assign the aforementioned portfolio to Gelecek Varlik Yönetimi A.S. for a consideration of TRY 54,000,000.00.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 448178
EQS News ID: 2426124

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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