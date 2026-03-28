Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie
WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019
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28.03.2026 08:56:55
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Sale of Garanti Bank S.A. and our public disclosure dated 10.03.2026
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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Sale of Garanti Bank S.A. and our public disclosure dated 10.03.2026
DATE: March 28, 2026
We refer to our public disclosure dated 10.03.2026 relating to the potential sale of our Romanian subsidiary Garanti Bank S.A. As of today our Bank agreed on the terms of a share purchase agreement and through a board resolution dated 23.03.2026 authorized our subsidiaries Garanti Holding B.V and G Netherlands B.V. established in the Netherlands, to sell the shares they own representing 100% of the share capital of Garanti Bank S.A. and Motoractive IFN S.A. incorporated in Romania, to Raiffeisen Bank S.A. for a purchase price of Euro 591 Million.
The closing of the sale transaction is subject to obtaining regulatory authorizations from the competent authorities. It is estimated that the closing of the sale transaction would take place in the fourth quarter of 2026.
Disclosure of events were postponed to protect the Bank's legitimate interest during Share Purchase Agreement negotiations and pending internal approvals. The matter is now disclosed as the definitive agreement is executed and subsidiary approvals are complete, eliminating the reason for postponement.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|422436
|EQS News ID:
|2299696
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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