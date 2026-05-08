Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Task Allocation of Investor Relations Unit

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Task Allocation of Investor Relations Unit

DATE: May 07, 2026

Reference: Our public disclosure dated 27.02.2025.

With the related public disclosure, it was announced that the Bank's Board of Directors resolved that the functions attributed to the investor relations unit under the Corporate Governance Communiqué numbered II-17.1 of the Capital Markets Board be executed by the Tax Management Department. At our Bank's Board of Directors' meeting held on May 7, 2026, it was resolved that such functions be transferred to Investor Relations unit.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352