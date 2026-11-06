Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie
WKN: 909386 / ISIN: US9001487019
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06.11.2026 11:41:03
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: The Capital Increase of our Bank’s subsidiary Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S
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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: The Capital Increase of our Bank’s subsidiary Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S.
DATE: November 5, 2026
At our Bank's Board of Directors' Meeting held on November 5th, 2026, it was resolved to participate the capital increase of our Bank's subsidiary Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S., with the shares corresponding to TRY 17.000.000.000 and authorize the Head Office to conduct any and all acts in this regard.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|448848
|EQS News ID:
|2430052
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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