Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN010Y2 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note

TO: I nvestment C ommunity

FROM : G aranti B BVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: TR0GRAN010Y2 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note

DATE: June 19, 2019

The 89-day maturity structured notes, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Feb.15, 2018, by selling to qualified investors on March 22, 2019 with bookbuilding on March 21, 2019 with TR0GRAN010Y2 ISIN code and TRY 134,164,018 nominal value, is redeemed on 19.06.2019.

Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY Limit 20,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Oversea Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Structured Note Maturity Date 19.06.2019 Maturity (Day) 89 Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TR0GRAN010Y2 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 134,164,018 Currency Unit TRY

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352