02.07.2019 12:18:27

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN01210 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN01210 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note

02-Jul-2019 / 11:18 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: TR0GRAN01210 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note

 

DATE: July 2, 2019

 

The 61-day maturity structured notes, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Feb.15, 2018, by selling to qualified investors on May 2, 2019 with bookbuilding on April 30, 2019 with TR0GRAN01210 ISIN code and TRY 175,000,000 nominal value, is redeemed on 02.07.2019.

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit

TRY

Limit

20,000,000,000

Issue Limit Security Type

Debt Securities

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

 

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type

Structured Note

Maturity Date

02.07.2019

Maturity (Day)

61

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

ISIN Code

TR0GRAN01210

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold

175,000,000

Currency Unit

TRY

 

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

 

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 12083
EQS News ID: 834759

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=834759&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten