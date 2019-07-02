|
02.07.2019 12:18:27
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN01210 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: TR0GRAN01210 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note
DATE: July 2, 2019
The 61-day maturity structured notes, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Feb.15, 2018, by selling to qualified investors on May 2, 2019 with bookbuilding on April 30, 2019 with TR0GRAN01210 ISIN code and TRY 175,000,000 nominal value, is redeemed on 02.07.2019.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|12083
|EQS News ID:
|834759
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
12:18
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN01210 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note (EQS Group)
|
01.07.19
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Structured Note Issue to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
28.06.19
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
28.06.19
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Structured Note Issue to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
28.06.19