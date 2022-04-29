29.04.2022 20:00:05

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN42218 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN42218 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: TRFGRAN42218 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

 

 

 

DATE: April 29, 2022

 

The 178-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.24, 2020 by sale to qualified investors on Nov.2, 2021 with bookbuilding on Nov. 1, 2021 with TRFGRAN42218 ISIN code and TRY 770.180.000  nominal value, is redeemed on 29.04.2022.

 

Board Decision Date

05.11.2020

  

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit

TRY

Limit

30,000,000,000

Issue Limit Security Type

Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities

Sale Type

Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors

Domestic / Overseas

Domestic

 

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type

Bill

Maturity Date

29.04.2022

Maturity (Day)

178

Sale Type

Sale to qualified investors

ISIN Code

TRFGRAN42218

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold

770.180.000

Coupon Number

0

Redemption Date

29.04.2022

Payment Date

29.04.2022

Was The Payment Made?

Yes

       

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 158742
EQS News ID: 1340195

 
