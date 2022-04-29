|
29.04.2022 20:00:05
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN42218 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: TRFGRAN42218 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument
DATE: April 29, 2022
The 178-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.24, 2020 by sale to qualified investors on Nov.2, 2021 with bookbuilding on Nov. 1, 2021 with TRFGRAN42218 ISIN code and TRY 770.180.000 nominal value, is redeemed on 29.04.2022.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|158742
|EQS News ID:
|1340195
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
