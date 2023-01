Turning 62 in 2023? Here's How to Know If It's Time to Apply for Social Security

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When you apply for Social Security is one of the most important decisions you'll make for your retirement finances. Your age at sign up determines how much you get each month from the program, which in turn determines how much you'll need to regularly withdraw from your personal savings. Those turning 62 in 2023 will have to decide if they want to apply for benefits right away. But before you make that call, it's important to understand how that decision will affect your checks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading