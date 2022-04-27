27.04.2022 13:30:00

Turning Point Brands Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Turning Point Brands, Inc. ("TPB” or "the Company”) (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021

  • Net sales decreased 6.3 percent to $100.9 million
    • Net sales for Zig-Zag and Stoker’s Products increased 10.1 percent
  • Gross profit decreased 2.8 percent to $51.8 million
  • Net income decreased 6.7 percent to $11.0 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 9.8 percent to $25.3 million (see Schedule A for a reconciliation to net income)
  • Diluted EPS of $0.55 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.71 as compared to $0.57 and $0.80 in the same period one year ago, respectively (see Schedule B for a reconciliation to Diluted EPS)

"Our first quarter results were in-line with our expectations as we continued to grow our market share for both Zig-Zag and Stoker’s while navigating a difficult consumer and regulatory environment to drive profitability in each of our segments, including NewGen. Sales decreased 6 percent from the previous year driven by a 37 percent decline in NewGen sales but showed double-digit growth excluding NewGen,” said Yavor Efremov, President and CEO, Turning Point Brands. "Zig-Zag delivered another strong growth quarter led by our U.S. Papers business which built on its market leading share during the quarter. At the same time, Stoker’s maintained its growth trajectory driven by double-digit growth in the Moist Snuff Tobacco (MST) business which benefited from consumer trade-down as a leading value brand. Despite the expected sales decline, NewGen maintained positive profitability during the quarter while improving the distribution reach for its regulated products.”

Continued Mr. Efremov, "We continue to monitor FDA developments. While added regulation may cause short-term disruption, this is a necessary step to fully regulate the industry, create a level playing field, and provide consumers with additional reduced-risk alternatives to cigarettes.”

Mr. Efremov concluded, "We maintain a strong balance sheet that is allowing us to deploy a substantial amount of our free cash flow towards share repurchases which continued during the quarter. While inflationary pressures, including a spike in gas prices, are impacting the consumer wallet, we remain favorably positioned as we continue to execute and outpace the overall industry. In addition to solid execution on the business side, we have completed both the ERP and CRM scopes we discussed on our last earnings call. I am particularly proud of the fact that the organization undertook a detailed review of the business with heavy involvement from every level of the Company while delivering a solid quarter.”

Zig-Zag Products Segment (45 percent of total net sales in the quarter)

For the first quarter, Zig-Zag Products net sales increased 11.4 percent to $45.7 million. TPB’s U.S. rolling papers and e-commerce business grew double-digits, aided by approximately $2 million in sales from an inventory load with certain customers. A low-single-digit decline in the cigar wraps business and double-digit decline in the Canadian business partially offset this growth. The decline in the cigar wraps business was partially due to a trade inventory adjustment compared to the prior year period. Order timing that benefitted the prior year period contributed to the decline in the Canadian business. Wild Hemp sales moved into the Zig-Zag Products segment during the current quarter which contributed $0.2 million, or 0.6 percent to the segment growth. For the first quarter, total Zig-Zag Products segment volume increased 7.1 percent, while price / mix increased 4.3 percent.

For the quarter, the Zig-Zag Products segment gross profit increased 5.8 percent to $26.3 million. The segment’s gross margin contracted 300 basis points to 57.7 percent driven primarily by growth in lower gross margin products and lower margin contribution from the inclusion of the DVW acquisition in the current period.

"Paper cones and Zig-Zag’s e-commerce business continued to drive the growth within our U.S. papers business,” said Graham Purdy, Chief Operating Officer, Turning Point Brands. "We introduced a new line of Zig-Zag rough cut natural leaf cigars and ramped up Zig-Zag hemp wraps and natural leaf tobacco wraps distribution during the quarter. Meanwhile, our marketing team continues to launch exciting programs to strengthen the Zig-Zag brand including its recent partnership with luxury fashion line AMIRI for its Spring 2022 collection. We are also eager to launch CLIPPER lighters distribution in the second half of the year which has the potential to be a meaningful contributor to the segment’s long-term growth.”

Stoker’s Products Segment (32 percent of total net sales in the quarter)

For the first quarter, Stoker’s Products net sales increased 8.4 percent to $31.7 million on double-digit growth of MST. This was partially offset by a mid-single-digit decline of loose-leaf chewing tobacco. MST represented 65 percent of Stoker’s Products revenues in the quarter, up from 63 percent a year earlier. FRE nicotine pouch products’ sales moved into the Stoker’s Products segment during the current quarter and contributed $0.7 million or 2.5 percent to segment growth. For the first quarter, total Stoker’s Products segment volume increased 0.3 percent, while price / mix increased 8.1 percent.

For the quarter, the Stoker’s Products segment gross profit increased 11.3 percent to $17.7 million. The segment’s gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 55.8 percent.

"Stoker’s delivered solid growth during the quarter led by continued market share gains in MST,” continued Purdy. "As mentioned above, with the backdrop of inflationary pressures impacting the consumer, Stoker’s is well positioned within its categories as a leading value brand.”

NewGen Products Segment (23 percent of total net sales in the quarter)

For the first quarter, NewGen Products net sales decreased 37.1 percent to $23.5 million. The regulatory environment for the vape businesses continues to impact sales.

For the quarter, the NewGen Products segment gross profit decreased 37.7 percent to $7.8 million. The segment gross margin contracted 40 basis points from the previous year to 33.0 percent.

"Our vape business remained profitable even with the expected weakness during the quarter as it continues to navigate challenges presented by the regulatory environment,” concluded Purdy. "Encouragingly, we continued to ramp our last mile logistics and distribution capabilities through the quarter. We will continue to adapt to the market environment as it goes through another transition period with the FDA expanding regulation of nicotine products. TPB’s applications for our vapor products remain under review.”

Recent Events

To give better visibility on our vape business, certain non-vape products’ sales along with the associated and other costs have been moved from the NewGen Products segment into our other TPB reporting segments. Specifically, Wild Hemp sales have been moved to the Zig-Zag Products segment where TPB’s other smoking products sales are recognized. Additionally, the Company’s FRE nicotine pouch products’ sales moved to the Stoker’s Products segment where TPB’s other smokeless products sales are recognized. Both were marginal contributors to the Company’s overall performance. In addition, certain personnel and other non-vape related costs previously allocated to the Nu-X subsegment related to marketing, new product development, product sourcing and other corporate functions moved from the NewGen Products segment primarily into the Corporate segment for reporting purposes. In effect, Nu-X operations are being absorbed by other TPB reporting segments and the NewGen Products segment now primarily represents operations related to our proprietary vape products and vape distribution business.

Performance Measures in the First Quarter

First quarter consolidated selling, general and administrative ("SG&A”) expenses were $32.6 million compared to $28.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

The first quarter SG&A included the following notable items:

  • $1.3 million of restructuring expenses compared to none in the previous year
  • $0.3 million of ERP / CRM scoping expenses compared to none in the previous year
  • $1.1 million of stock options, restricted stock and incentive expense compared to $1.5 million in the year-ago period
  • $0.4 million of transaction expenses compared to $0.6 million in the year-ago period
  • $1.1 million of FDA PMTA-related expenses compared to $0.3 million in the year-ago period
  • $4.2 million in outbound freight expense compared to $3.7 million in the year-ago period with the increase due to higher shipping costs on vapor products related to PACT Act implementation and higher freight costs across all segments
  • $1.5 million from the accounting consolidation of Turning Point Brands Canada compared to $0.8 in the year-ago period with the increase driven by the inclusion of the DVW acquisition in the current period

Total gross debt as of March 31, 2022 was $422.5 million. The corresponding net debt (total gross debt less cash) at March 31, 2022 was $296.5 million. The Company ended the quarter with total liquidity of $147.4 million, comprised of $126.0 million in cash and $21.4 million of revolving credit facility capacity.

During the quarter, the Company spent $10.6 million to repurchase 310,224 shares at an average price of $34.24 per share.

2022 Outlook

TPB is maintaining the guidance provided on February 22, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously disclosed, a conference call with the investment community to review TPB’s financial results has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Investment community participants should dial in 10 minutes ahead of time using the toll-free number 888-330-2502 (international participants should call 240-789-2713), and follow the audio prompts after typing in the event ID: 6640134. A live listen-only webcast of the call will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the investor relations portion of the Company website (www.turningpointbrands.com). A replay of the webcast will be available on the site two hours following the call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted diluted EPS and Adjusted Operating Income. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures accompanies this release.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients through its iconic Zig-Zag® and Stoker’s® brands, and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB’s products are available in more than 215,000 retail outlets in North America, and on sites such as www.zigzag.com and www.solacevapor.com. For the latest news and information about TPB and its brands, please visit www.turningpointbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by TPB in this press release, its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) and other public statements made from time-to-time speak only as of the date made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for TPB to predict or identify all such events or how they may affect it. TPB has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to those included it the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Financial Statements Follow:

Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands except share data)
(unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

 
Net sales

$

100,894

 

$

107,641

 

Cost of sales

 

49,100

 

 

54,380

 

Gross profit

 

51,794

 

 

53,261

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

32,565

 

 

28,912

 

Operating income

 

19,229

 

 

24,349

 

Interest expense, net

 

5,196

 

 

4,486

 

Investment income

 

(78

)

 

(25

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

-

 

 

5,706

 

Income before income taxes

 

14,111

 

 

14,182

 

Income tax expense

 

3,340

 

 

2,654

 

Consolidated net income

 

10,771

 

 

11,528

 

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

 

(227

)

 

(255

)

Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc.

$

10,998

 

$

11,783

 

 
Basic income per common share:
Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc.

$

0.60

 

$

0.62

 

Diluted income per common share:
Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc.

$

0.55

 

$

0.57

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic

 

18,257,695

 

 

19,093,961

 

Diluted

 

21,749,510

 

 

22,665,067

 

 
Supplemental disclosures of statements of income information:
Excise tax expense

$

5,709

 

$

8,789

 

FDA fees

$

124

 

$

170

 

 
Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands except share data)
(unaudited)
 
March 31, December 31,
ASSETS

2022

2021

Current assets:
Cash

$

126,045

 

$

128,320

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $177 in 2022 and $262 in 2021

 

9,450

 

 

6,496

 

Inventories

 

105,858

 

 

87,607

 

Other current assets

 

25,663

 

 

26,746

 

Total current assets

 

267,016

 

 

249,169

 

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

20,567

 

 

18,650

 

Deferred income taxes

 

1,754

 

 

1,363

 

Right of use assets

 

14,405

 

 

15,053

 

Deferred financing costs, net

 

362

 

 

388

 

Goodwill

 

162,323

 

 

162,333

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

87,022

 

 

87,485

 

Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) escrow deposits

 

30,237

 

 

31,720

 

Other assets

 

35,017

 

 

35,399

 

Total assets

$

618,703

 

$

601,560

 

 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

29,464

 

$

7,361

 

Accrued liabilities

 

29,921

 

 

32,937

 

Other current liabilities

 

38

 

 

38

 

Total current liabilities

 

59,423

 

 

40,336

 

Notes payable and long-term debt

 

414,791

 

 

414,172

 

Lease liabilities

 

12,625

 

 

13,336

 

Total liabilities

 

486,839

 

 

467,844

 

 
Commitments and contingencies
 
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; authorized shares 40,000,000; issued and outstanding shares -0-

 

-

 

 

-

 

Common stock, voting, $0.01 par value; authorized shares, 190,000,000; 19,785,806 issued shares and 18,180,174 outstanding shares at March 31, 2022, and 19,690,884 issued shares and 18,395,476 outstanding shares at December 31, 2021

 

198

 

 

197

 

Common stock, nonvoting, $0.01 par value; authorized shares, 10,000,000; issued and outstanding shares -0-

 

-

 

 

-

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

109,073

 

 

108,811

 

Cost of repurchased common stock (1,605,632 shares at March 31, 2022 and 1,295,408 shares at December 31, 2021)

 

(59,491

)

 

(48,869

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(1,326

)

 

(195

)

Accumulated earnings

 

81,327

 

 

71,460

 

Non-controlling interest

 

2,083

 

 

2,312

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

131,864

 

 

133,716

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

618,703

 

$

601,560

 

 
Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:
Consolidated net income

$

10,771

 

$

11,528

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

-

 

 

5,706

 

Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant, and equipment

 

1

 

 

(2

)

Depreciation expense

 

871

 

 

788

 

Amortization of other intangible assets

 

463

 

 

477

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

645

 

 

604

 

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

 

(34

)

 

552

 

Stock compensation expense

 

1,159

 

 

1,498

 

Noncash lease (income) expense

 

(5

)

 

6

 

Gain on investments

 

(14

)

 

(13

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

 

(2,958

)

 

2,735

 

Inventories

 

(18,258

)

 

(12,461

)

Other current assets

 

1,081

 

 

1,283

 

Other assets

 

382

 

 

464

 

Accounts payable

 

22,101

 

 

14,882

 

Accrued liabilities and other

 

(3,165

)

 

(3,806

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

13,040

 

$

24,241

 

 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures

$

(2,787

)

$

(842

)

Restricted cash, MSA escrow deposits

 

(8,468

)

 

(14,920

)

Proceeds on the sale of property, plant and equipment

 

1

 

 

2

 

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(11,254

)

$

(15,760

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from Senior Secured Notes

$

-

 

$

250,000

 

Payments of 2018 first lien term loan

 

-

 

 

(130,000

)

Settlement of interest rate swaps

 

-

 

 

(3,573

)

Payment of dividends

 

(1,022

)

 

(958

)

Payments of financing costs

 

-

 

 

(6,614

)

Exercise of options

 

245

 

 

425

 

Redemption of options

 

-

 

 

(1,466

)

Redemption of performance restricted stock units

 

(1,141

)

 

-

 

Common stock repurchased

 

(10,622

)

 

(5,733

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

(12,540

)

$

102,081

 

 
Net (decrease) increase in cash

$

(10,754

)

$

110,562

 

Effect of foreign currency translation on cash

$

(3

)

$

101

 

 
Cash, beginning of period:
Unrestricted

 

128,320

 

 

41,765

 

Restricted

 

15,155

 

 

35,074

 

Total cash at beginning of period

 

143,475

 

 

76,839

 

 
Cash, end of period:
Unrestricted

 

126,045

 

 

167,361

 

Restricted

 

6,673

 

 

20,141

 

Total cash at end of period

$

132,718

 

$

187,502

 

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, we use non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted diluted EPS, and Adjusted Operating Income. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted diluted EPS, and Adjusted Operating Income are used by management to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes and are presented to our board of directors. We believe that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted diluted EPS and Adjusted Operating Income are appropriate measures of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate to business performance.

We define "EBITDA” as net income before interest expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA” as net income before interest expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, other non-cash items and other items that we do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. We define "Adjusted diluted EPS” as diluted earnings per share excluding items that we do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. We define "Adjusted Operating Income” as operating income excluding other non-cash items and other items that we do not consider ordinary course in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance.

Non-U.S. GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted diluted EPS and Adjusted Operating Income exclude significant expenses that are required by U.S. GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements and is subject to inherent limitations. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate this non-U.S. GAAP measure differently than we do or may not calculate it at all, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

In accordance with SEC rules, we have provided, in the supplemental information attached, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the next directly comparable GAAP measures.

Schedule A
 
 
 
Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

Net income attributable to Turning Point Brands, Inc.

$

10,998

$

11,783

Add:
Interest expense, net

 

5,196

 

4,486

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

-

 

5,706

Income tax expense

 

3,340

 

2,654

Depreciation expense

 

871

 

788

Amortization expense

 

463

 

477

EBITDA

$

20,868

$

25,894

Components of Adjusted EBITDA
Corporate restructuring (a)

 

1,332

 

-

ERP/CRM (b)

 

330

 

-

Stock options, restricted stock, and incentives expense (c)

 

1,159

 

1,498

Transactional expenses (d)

 

425

 

607

FDA PMTA (e)

 

1,139

 

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

25,253

$

27,999

 
 
(a) Represents costs associated with corporate restructuring, including severance.
(b) Represents cost assosicated with scoping new ERP and CRM systems.
(c) Represents non-cash stock options, restricted stock, incentives expense and Solace performance stock units.
(d) Represents the fees incurred for transaction expenses.
(e) Represents costs associated with applications related to FDA premarket tobacco product application ("PMTA").
Schedule B
 
Turning Point Brands
Reconciliation of GAAP diluted EPS to Adjusted diluted EPS
(dollars in thousands except share data)
(unaudited) Three Months Ended
March 31,

2022

2021

GAAP EPS

$

0.55

$

0.57

 

Corporate restructuring (a)

 

0.05

 

-

 

ERP/CRM (b)

 

0.01

 

0.05

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt (c)

 

-

 

0.20

 

Stock options, restricted stock, and incentives expense (d)

 

0.04

 

0.05

 

Transactional expenses (e)

 

0.01

 

0.02

 

FDA PMTA (f)

 

0.04

 

-

 

Tax (expense) benefit (g)

 

0.01

 

(0.10

)

Adjusted diluted EPS

$

0.71

$

0.80

 

 
 
Totals may not foot due to rounding
 
(a) Represents costs associated with corporate restructuring, including severance, tax effected at the quarterly tax rate.
(b) Represents cost assosicated with scoping new ERP and CRM systems tax effected at the quarterly tax rate.
(c) Represents Loss on Extinguishment of Debt tax effected at the quarterly tax rate.
(d) Represents non-cash stock options, restricted stock, incentives expense and Solace PRSUs tax effected at the quarterly tax rate.
(e) Represents the fees incurred for transaction expenses tax effected at the quarterly tax rate.
(f) Represents costs associated with applications related to the FDA PMTA tax effected at the quarterly tax rate.
(g) Represents adjustment from quarterly tax rate to annual projected tax rate of 23% in 2022 and 2021.
Schedule C
 
Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Consolidated Zig-Zag Products Stoker's Products NewGen Products
1st Quarter 1st Quarter 1st Quarter 1st Quarter 1st Quarter 1st Quarter 1st Quarter 1st Quarter

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

 
Net sales

$

100,894

$

107,641

$

45,672

$

41,004

$

31,703

$

29,255

$

23,519

$

37,382

 
Gross profit

$

51,794

$

53,261

$

26,343

$

24,896

$

17,686

$

15,892

$

7,765

$

12,473

 
Operating income

$

19,229

$

24,349

$

18,737

$

19,437

$

13,506

$

12,255

$

678

$

2,006

Adjustments:
Corporate restructuring

 

1,332

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

ERP/CRM

 

330

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

Transactional expenses

 

425

 

607

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

FDA PMTA

 

1,139

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

Adjusted operating income

$

22,455

$

24,956

$

18,737

$

19,437

$

13,506

$

12,255

$

678

$

2,006

 

 

