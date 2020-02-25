Turning Point Brands Increases Common Stock Dividend and Announces Share Repurchase Authorization

The Board of Directors of Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share. This is an approximate 11% increase over the regular quarterly dividend declared in October 2019. The dividend is payable on April 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 20, 2020.

The Board of Directors also approved a stock repurchase authorization providing for the purchase of up to $50 million of the Company’s outstanding common shares.

"The share repurchase authorization provides another tool for us to efficiently allocate capital and create shareholder value,” said Larry Wexler, President and Chief Executive. "We will continue to re-invest in our business to deliver organic growth and pursue strategic acquisitions. Given our healthy balance sheet, our outlook for our business and the current stock price, we believe it is also prudent to have a share repurchase authorization in place that we can utilize on an opportunistic basis.”

The repurchase authorization permits shares to be repurchased in open market or private transactions, through block trades, and pursuant to any trading plan or other arrangements. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company’s management in its discretion and will be subject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The repurchase authorization does not obligate the Company to purchase any specific number of shares and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is a leading U.S. provider of Other Tobacco Products and adult consumer alternatives. TPB, through its focus brands generates solid cash flow which it uses to finance acquisitions, increase brand support and strengthen its capital structure. TPB does not sell cigarettes. More information about the company is available at its corporate website, www.turningpointbrands.com.

