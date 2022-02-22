Turning Point Brands Signs Distribution Agreement for Leading Global Lighter Brand CLIPPER®

Turning Point Brands, Inc. ("TPB” or "the Company”) (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Flamagas, a renowned lighter manufacturer, for exclusive distribution of CLIPPER® lighters in the United States and Canada.

CLIPPER is the number one reusable lighter in the world and the number two overall world lighter brand. CLIPPER is currently available in several leading retail chains with growing presence in additional retail outlets, dispensaries, smoke shops and headshops. Its products are grounded in over 60 years of manufacturing experience and continuous investment in producing the safest premium lighters made by Flamagas. Through its unique, iconic cylindrical shape and trendy collections, CLIPPER® has become the lighter of choice for its loyal global consumer base as well as the preferred partner for leading brands and retailers in the roll-your-own cannabis and tobacco markets.

"Given Flamagas’ global reach and renowned product portfolio, this partnership represents a tremendous opportunity to expand CLIPPER’s reach in the United States and Canada,” said Frank Vignone, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Turning Point Brands. "CLIPPER and Zig-Zag create a powerful combination of iconic premium brands in the roll-your-own market perfectly suited to leverage Turning Point Brands’ distribution infrastructure touching over 210,000 retail outlets in North America.”

"Turning Point Brands is the ideal partner for us to expand CLIPPER’s already strong global following,” said Jordi Marce, Chief Business Officer at Clipper. "CLIPPER has a proven marketing model that has led to success with our partners in other regions, including establishing the leading position in major markets in Europe, Middle East and other worldwide areas. We are confident that we can implement a similar strategy with Turning Point Brands to extend access to our traditional and utility lighters to more consumers.”

For more information about becoming a wholesale or retail customer of CLIPPER lighters, please e-mail clipper@tpbi.com.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients through its iconic Zig-Zag® and Stoker’s® brands, and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB’s products are available in more than 210,000 retail outlets in North America, and on sites such as www.zigzag.com, www.nu-x.com and www.solacevapor.com. For the latest news and information about TPB and its brands, please visit www.turningpointbrands.com.

About Flamagas

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, FLAMAGAS has been a world leader in the lighter industry for over six decades. Its CLIPPER® lighter is the number one reusable lighter and has become an iconic fashion lighter. For more information about CLIPPER® lighters, please visit www.clipperofficial.com.

