Turning Point Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A2AKAM / ISIN: US90041L1052
|
04.03.2026 00:47:54
Turning Point Brands Stock Has Surged 53%, but One Fund Just Sold $12.5 Million in Shares
Cannell Capital reported a sale of 128,224 shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB), an estimated $12.54 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, in its February 17, 2026, SEC filing.In a regulatory disclosure dated February 17, 2026, Cannell Capital reported selling 128,224 shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $12.54 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position dropped in value by $12.18 million, a figure that incorporates both share sales and changes in the underlying stock price.Turning Point Brands, Inc. is a diversified consumer products company focused on the tobacco and alternative smoking sector, operating through established brands and a multi-channel distribution network.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
