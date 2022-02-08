Turning Point Brands to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) announced the date and time for its conference call to review fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results. The conference call will be on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern to discuss results with the investment community.

Interested analysts and professional investors can register and participate through one of these call-in numbers:

(888) 330-2502 (U.S., toll-free)

(240) 789-2713 (International)

Event ID: 6640134

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes in advance and follow the audio prompts after typing in the Event ID. The call will also be broadcast live as a listen-only webcast from the investor relations section of the company's website at http://www.turningpointbrands.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. The replay of the webcast will be available on the site two hours following the call.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients through its iconic Zig-Zag® and Stoker’s® brands, and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB’s products are available in more than 210,000 retail outlets in North America, and on sites such as www.zigzag.com, www.nu-x.com and www.solacevapor.com. For the latest news and information about TPB and its brands, please visit www.turningpointbrands.com.

