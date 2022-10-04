TurningPoint Healthcare Solutions Welcomes Shawn Mobley as Chief Commercial Officer

Mobley to oversee TurningPoint Healthcare Solutions' growth strategy as the company adds talent to drive innovation

LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TurningPoint Healthcare Solutions, a leader in advanced clinical and technology-enabled complex condition management, announced today the addition of Shawn Mobley as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Mobley will lead growth strategy and innovation across the health plan and employer segment, broadening the reach of TurningPoint's complex condition management solutions that create higher-quality, safer and more cost-effective care.

"Shawn is an exceptional leader with decades of go-to-market experience and a track record of driving rapid growth," said Eric Pezzi, TurningPoint CEO. "His deep knowledge of the payer, employer and consumer landscapes will go far in advancing our vision to improve access to care and continue to address the safety and quality of care for patients."

Mobley comes to TurningPoint after more than 20 years in the UnitedHealth Group family of businesses, having led growth and client retention at UnitedHealth Group, then serving as Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Growth Officer at Rally Health and UnitedHealthcare, respectively.

"I'm passionate about the intersection between strategy and innovation and how it can foster better clinical outcomes and ultimately, a better consumer experience," said Mobley. "With the clinical expertise that Eric and team have brought together, it's clear that TurningPoint is uniquely positioned to impact some of the costliest, most complex conditions in healthcare while reducing friction within the ecosystem. It's rare to see, and I'm thrilled to be a part of the team."

Today's announcement follows an exciting few months for the company, building on the recent additions of Dr. Deneen Vojta as President of Health Solutions and Innovation and Jim Cronin as Chief Operating Officer, demonstrating the company's commitment to sourcing top talent to transform complex care management.

To learn more about TurningPoint Healthcare Solutions' complex condition management solutions, visit https://www.turningpoint-healthcare.com/ .

About TurningPoint Healthcare Solutions

TurningPoint provides an innovative suite of specialty care management services and technologies that enable health plans to improve the safety, quality, and affordability of healthcare. Through its technology platform and specialized team of clinical experts, TurningPoint works collaboratively with providers to enhance the support patients need, at the time they need it most. TurningPoint's comprehensive and integrated suite of services offers condition-specific, quality-driven, value-based care management services that optimize and support members' care from diagnosis and discovery through recovery. TurningPoint provides support for more than 42 million people across numerous clinical conditions, including musculoskeletal (MSK), Cardiology, Oncology, Wound Care, ENT, sleep, and others. For more information, please visit www.tpshealth.com or follow on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Rob Costello

rcostello@tpshealth.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turningpoint-healthcare-solutions-welcomes-shawn-mobley-as-chief-commercial-officer-301640027.html

SOURCE TurningPoint Healthcare Solutions