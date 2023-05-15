TurnOnGreen Completes Municipal Charging Project in Boulder City, Nevada  

Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), dba TurnOnGreen, Inc. ("TurnOnGreen” or the "Company”), announced today that the city of Boulder City, Nevada, has completed the installation of four public access TurnOnGreen charging stations located at the city Civic Center. The level 2 networked charging stations will provide EV charging services to city employees, local businesses, residents, and visitors of Boulder City. The project features multiple high-power, networked EVP700G EV chargers that can be activated using the TurnOnGreen App, RFID cards, or a unique QR code on each charger.

Boulder City is best known as the home of the Hoover Dam and for its outdoor activities at Lake Mead, Black Canyon, and the Colorado River. The city, located 20 miles from Las Vegas, was established in 1931 and is considered a premier tourist destination in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

"We are excited to help Boulder City expand their EV charging infrastructure and work with our partners at Bombard Electric to increase the EV charging footprint in the State of Nevada,” said TurnOnGreen President Marcus Charuvastra. "Boulder City is located along a key tourism corridor that connects Las Vegas and the Hoover Dam. Expanding EV charging infrastructure in this region will support the continued adoption of zero-emission vehicles and the overall reduction of greenhouse gases in the southwest.”

TurnOnGreen offers scalable EV charging solutions to homes, businesses, and fleets across North America. The Company’s electric vehicle charging hardware, management software, and network services allow municipalities, businesses, and homeowners to monetize, track and report EV charger usage. TurnOnGreen charging systems maintain high standards in the market, are Energy Star Certified, and are backed by an internationally recognized certificate of safety and performance.

"TurnOnGreen is committed to providing cities, counties, and states with affordable EV charging solutions that will help support e-mobility tourism and increase overall tourism revenue,” said Amos Kohn, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. "TurnOnGreen offers a wide range of EV charging solutions at affordable rates with flexible programs for businesses and municipalities of all sizes.”

According to Kelley Blue Book, battery-electric vehicle (BEVs) sales in the United States in 2022 increased 65% over the previous year despite overall auto sales declining 8% during the same period.

TurnOnGreen designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, and top-quality power products for mission-critical applications, lifesaving and sustaining applications spanning multiple sectors in the harshest environments. The diverse markets we serve include defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications, and e-Mobility. The Company brings decades of experience to every project, working with its clients to develop leading-edge products to meet a wide range of needs. The Company’s headquarters are located in Milpitas, CA; www.TurnOnGreen.com.

