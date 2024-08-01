+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
01.08.2024 15:00:00

Turnover of Apranga Group in July 2024

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 30.2 million in July 2024 and increased by 9.9% compared to July 2023.

In January through July 2024, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) amounted to EUR 191.8 million and was by 9.5% higher than in corresponding period of 2023.

In January-July 2024, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 7.3% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 18.0% and in Estonia increased by 5.2%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 169 stores (100 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 25 in Estonia). The chain covers the gross area of 91.0 thousand sq. m., which is same level as 12 months ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas
"Apranga" Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


