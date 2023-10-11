|
Turret Labs to launch Farm enRoll™ for US FSMA Compliance in 1st Quarter 2024
DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turret Labs, a pioneer in Dynamic Supply Chain Engineering, is announcing the launch of Farm enRoll, a global SaaS platform poised to revolutionize the US Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) compliance and reporting mandates within Agro Supply Chain models. Farm enRoll incorporates a complete Operations & Monitoring SaaS Platform for large scale industrial farming with compliance-based milestone Micropayments, and Big Data stream integrations with IBM SCIS (Supply Chain Intelligence Suite) to create a comprehensive global tracking, tracing, monitoring, analytics and FSMA reporting ecosystem.
The FSMA has ushered in a new era of food safety by emphasizing prevention over reaction, making compliance an intricate task for farms and supply chain participants. To alleviate this, Farm enRoll offers a range of pioneering features:
Farm enRoll resides as an upgradeable 'Cartridge' within Block enRoll™, Turret Lab's Dynamic Supply Chain Engineering Platform using underlying Blockchain technology for transparency, validation, verification and immutable reporting.
For more information about Farm enRoll and to schedule a demonstration, please visit www.farmenroll.com
About Turret Labs: A leading US technology company dedicated to revolutionizing Dynamic Supply Chain Engineering & Management. With a team of experts in Demand and Supply Planning, Big Data management, and Augmented Human Intelligence models, Farm enRoll by Turret Labs brings cutting-edge solutions to enhance food safety and streamline food supply chain operations and monitoring.
For product inquiries and further information, please contact the Farm enRoll FSMA Team at FSMA@turretlabs.com
