|
17.03.2022 13:00:00
TuSimple to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.
- Monday, March 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time, management will present in a panel at the Bank of America Space, Transportation, Aviation, and Autos Research Summit (STAARS) in Park City, UT.
- Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Noon, Hong Kong Time, management will present in a virtual lunch presentation at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Hong Kong Summit 2022.
- Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Hong Kong Time, management will virtually participate in the ICA 2nd Annual Future of Asia Conference.
- Thursday, April 7, 2022, Eastern Time, management will participate in Credit Suisse the Investor Landscape: Hidden Gems Conference in New York, NY.
Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Hong Kong Summit 2022, ICA 2nd Annual Future of Asia Conference, and Credit Suisse the Investor Landscape: Hidden Gems Conference. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.
About TuSimple
TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to drive safely autonomously, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Global achievements include the world's first fully autonomous, 'driver-out' semi-truck run on open public roads, and development of the world's first Autonomous Freight Network (AFN). Visit us at www.tusimple.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tusimple-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301504555.html
SOURCE TuSimple Holdings, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Telefonica Brasil S.A. Pfd Shs (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.