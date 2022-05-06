|
06.05.2022 01:30:00
TuSimple to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.
- On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, management will present in a panel at the Bank of America 2022 Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference in Boston, MA.
- On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.Beijing/Hong Kong Time, management will present in a virtual track presentation at the Morgan Stanley Virtual China Summit 2022.
- On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time, management will present in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA.
- On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, management will virtually participate in the 2022 UBS Global Truck, Commercial Vehicle and Powertrain Conference.
- On Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time, management will present in a virtual panel at the Wolfe 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference.
Management will be available for one-on-one or group meetings with institutional investors at all the conferences above. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.
About TuSimple
TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to drive safely autonomously, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Global achievements include the world's first fully autonomous, 'driver-out' semi-truck run on open public roads, and development of the world's first Autonomous Freight Network (AFN). Visit us at www.tusimple.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tusimple-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301541397.html
SOURCE TuSimple Holdings, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Telefonica Brasil S.A. Pfd Shs (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Telefonica Brasil S.A. Pfd Shs (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schließen tiefrot -- ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unentschlossen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die Wall Street erlitt am Donnerstag einen massiven Rückschlag nach der vorangegangenen Erholungsrally. In China und Hongkong zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.