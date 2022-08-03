|
03.08.2022 21:31:00
TuSimple to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (NASDAQ: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.
- On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time, management will participate in the KeyBanc 23rd Annual Technology Leadership Forum.
- On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time, management will virtually present in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
- On August 10, 2022, at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time, management will present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference
Management will be available for one-on-one or group meetings with institutional investors at all conferences above. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.About TuSimple
TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to drive safely autonomously, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Global achievements include the world's first fully autonomous, 'driver-out' semi-truck run on open public roads, and development of the world's first Autonomous Freight Network (AFN). Visit us at www.tusimple.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tusimple-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301599372.html
SOURCE TuSimple Holdings, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Telefonica Brasil S.A. Pfd Shs (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Telefonica Brasil S.A. Pfd Shs (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSpannungen zwischen China und Taiwan rücken in den Hintergrund: Wall Street beendet Handel gespalten -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX schließt in Grün -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Donnerstag moderate Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich stärker. Die Wall Street zeigte sich uneinheitlich. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit positiver Tendenz.