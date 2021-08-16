Tutor Doctor Notes High Performance in 2021, Plans to Grow Global Footprint to 775 Franchise Units by Year's End

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutor Doctor, the leader in one-to-one private tutoring, reports an exceptional first-half of 2021 with nearly 50 signed agreements and 45-plus openings planned for the rest of the year. As demand for its services surge to supplement the pandemic learning gap, Tutor Doctor's Q2 system-wide-sales is up 90 percent, quarter-over-year. Amid this impressive performance, the brand is on track to grow to 775 franchise units as it continues aggressive expansion with both single and multi-unit owners.

Tutor Doctor's global success is a collective effort of its dedicated franchisees, loyal team members and exceptional leadership. Fueling its growth, Tutor Doctor has made significant steps to invest in people development and performance, from franchise owners to tutors and students. This year Tutor Doctor added Innovation Squads – cross functional teams that collaborate with franchisees - to enhance lead generation, develop product offerings and enhance sales training practices, while also building out performance and skill development tools for home office team members.

"Last year presented the world its challenges, but our team's resiliency and ability to innovate and adapt has allowed us to remain steadfast and focus on growth and performance," said Frank Milner, President of Tutor Doctor. "This year, we've been able to grow from a development and sales standpoint by prioritizing a people-focused approach to business. By doing so, we have been able to reach more students and more communities with quality, in-home and online tutoring services that are current with educational standards. This people-focused mentality will continue to guide our future strategy as we grow our global footprint."

With Tutor Doctor's extensive experience in educational franchise management and its innovation-driven initiative to stay current on educational trends, the brand made a bold decision to acquire, coding franchise brand – Code Wiz. With a natural alignment in mission and values, the Tutor Doctor – Code Wiz partnership will allow both companies to take quantum leaps forward in achieving brand goals and reaching more students.

Tutor Doctor is an internationally renowned franchise with franchisees that have backgrounds spanning from education to business and more. In the past year, the franchise has welcomed 58 new franchisees, and awarded more than 80 new units, bringing the brand footprint to over 700 units across 16 countries – most recently opening its first territory in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The brand continues to seek qualified, active and engaged individuals who are involved in their community, have a passion for education, and are looking to join a sustainable and scalable business.

For more information on Tutor Doctor and its franchise opportunity, visit www.tutordoctor.com or www.tutordoctoropportunity.com.

About Tutor Doctor

With more than 700 territories in 16 countries, Tutor Doctor was named the No. 1 In-Home Tutoring Franchise by Entrepreneur.com in 2016, and the brand has ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500® for the 10th year in a row. Founded as an alternative to the "one-to-many" teaching model most extra-curricular learning centers offer, Tutor Doctor provides a personalized one-to-one, in-home and online tutoring service to students of all ages. Now with offices internationally, the Tutor Doctor vision is becoming a reality, positively impacting students and their families worldwide. With the belief that all students can achieve academic success through two components – academic foundation building and academic discipline – Tutor Doctor will continue to lead the private tutoring industry. For more information on Tutor Doctor, please visit www.tutordoctor.com. To find out about franchise opportunities, please visit, www.tutordoctoropportunity.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tutor-doctor-notes-high-performance-in-2021-plans-to-grow-global-footprint-to-775-franchise-units-by-years-end-301355898.html

SOURCE Tutor Doctor