TutorOcean opens its tutoring platform for free to higher education institutions

The platform provides online face-to-face interactions between tutors and students

An educational institution can be setup and ready to go in less than 24 hours

OTTAWA, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - TutorOcean announced today that they are offering their online tutoring platform free of charge to all higher-education institutions. In addition, they have ramped up their server capacity, as well as support staff to meet the immediate demand to provide classrooms for face-to-face interactions between tutors and students.

"We know that budget cycles can limit a higher education institute's ability to adopt effective technology on a timely basis," said Will Li, co-founder and CEO of TutorOcean. "To help, we will provide any institution with free use of our platform to enable your students and peer tutors to continue to meet and provide learning support."

TutorOcean's comprehensive peer tutoring platform provides access to learning support with its easy-to-use online classroom and tutor management dashboard. Students and tutors can connect and interact anytime and anywhere while administrators can oversee the entire process.

Will Li states "we can provide access credentials and have an institution ready to go in less than 24 hours. With it's intuitive interface, all participants from academic support staff to tutors and students can easily self-register and get started in a session".

TutorOcean was co-founded in 2018. Their mission has always been to empower anyone to share their knowledge with those who are keen to learn, wherever they are in the world.

https://www.tutorocean.com/higher-ed

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tutorocean-opens-its-platform-for-free-to-higher-education-institutions-301025857.html

SOURCE TutorOcean