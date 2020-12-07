TUV Rheinland becomes the only certification body for Iraq's Certificate of Registration (CoR) Program

SHANGHAI, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The State Company for Iraqi Fairs and Commercial Services, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Trade in Iraq, has announced the implementation of a manufacturers and suppliers registration program for the Republic of Iraq in cooperation with the TUV Rheinland Group. This will verify the existence of companies and factories, check that good manufacturing processes are implemented by those manufacturers and suppliers, check their capabilities and qualifications, and verify the licensing which qualifies them to export. The Iraq CoR program went into effect on October 1, 2020. TUV Rheinland will issue a Certificate of Registration (CoR) to export manufacturers and suppliers according to the corresponding timetable for different product categories. The registration certificate is a mandatory document for the Iraqi Ministry of Trade to issue import licenses.

The Iraq CoR Program covers 11 product categories, including electrical and electronic products, consumer products, automobiles and accessories, construction materials, plastics, food, etc. The mandatory implementation dates for different types of products will be from January 1, 2021 to October 1, 2021, respectively.

As the world's leading testing and certification organization, TUV Rheinland relies on a strong global service network to provide one-stop services to assist companies in submitting documents in exporting countries, obtaining issuance of registration certificates, and applying for import licenses to Iraq. In addition, TUV Rheinland will verify the imported goods and the information on the import license at the Iraqi border under the supervision of The State Company for Iraqi Fairs and Commercial Services.

The implementation of the CoR Program is to ensure the reliability of goods exported to Iraq. Manufacturers and suppliers need to pass verification in the country of origin before entering the Iraqi market. This will not only govern and maintain the market environment, but also minimize the risks of importers and traders as well as protect end consumers, while also enabling manufacturers and suppliers to quickly enter the market and benefit from improved business convenience.

SOURCE TUV Rheinland Greater China