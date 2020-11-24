TUV Rheinland Named Mercer China Top Healthiest Workplace

SHANGHAI, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 12th, 2020, the Mercer Health and Benefits Online Forum cum Mercer China Healthiest Workplace Awards Ceremony 2020-2021 was held at Shanghai's Wanda Reign on the Bund, bringing together representatives from 250 companies on-site and more than 25,000 online viewers. TUV Rheinland Greater China was named a Mercer China Top Healthiest Workplace. Daniel Lee, Vice President of TUV Rheinland Greater China Human Resources, attended the awarding ceremony and joined the open forum discussion as a panel speaker to share experience.

During the event, Daniel stated that, "Employees are our most important asset. We are pleased that we have created a flexible, healthy, productive, and innovative working environment. The welfare of TUV Rheinland Greater China involves employees' mental wellbeing, physical wellbeing, financial wellbeing, and workplace wellbeing. While employees create higher productivity for the company, the company helps employees get more from healthcare investment in return, and at the same time employees can achieve a better work-life balance."

The Mercer China Healthiest Workplace Awards 2020-2021 enjoyed participation by 223 organizations nationwide, covering 25 industries and collecting 25,680 valid questionnaires on employee health risk evaluation.

For TUV Rheinland, an excellent employee benefit plan not only serves as an important means to attract and retain talent, but also ensures professional human resource risk management and economical company financial arrangements. For employees, it means considerate and comprehensive security and long-term self-planning. Employees can devote themselves to work and enjoy life free of worry.

The Mercer China Top Healthiest Workplace selection recognizes TUV Rheinland as an excellent employer which cares about employee's wellbeing. TUV Rheinland's management and HR team will continue to focus on the needs and expectations of the employees and actively implement a variety of health plans to help the company and employees deal with the pressures caused by the current economic situation. Also, TUV Rheinland will continue to pay attention to the future.

About the Mercer China Healthiest Workplace Awards

As a professional consulting firm in employee health and benefits, Mercer is committed to boosting organizational vitality and enhancing employee engagement by helping employers improve their employee health and benefits experience. In 2016, Mercer took the lead in initiating an employer brand review program focused on workplace health in China – the Mercer China Healthiest Workplace Awards. Since its launch with the 2016-2017 edition, followed by the 2018-2019 edition, the program has drawn wide attention in the area of employer brand review, garnering enormous credibility and influence.

