TUV Rheinland successfully completes a high-voltage safety project for the first BAIC Motor hybrid vehicle

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization TUV Rheinland Greater China (TUV Rheinland) successfully completed a high-voltage safety project for BEIJING-X7 PHEV, the first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) produced by BAIC Motor Corporation, Ltd. (BAIC Motor). As the core platform of BAIC Group in the manufacture of its self-owned brand passenger vehicles, BAIC Motor has joined hands with TUV Rheinland, sharing a common idea of responsibility for consumer safety, to establish the electrical safety system for the first PHEV by BAIC Motor and jointly build vehicle-level and component-level safety test specifications and corresponding independent testing and verification capability. By leveraging its experience in development and experimentation in high-voltage safety, TUV Rheinland interpreted the related international standards in detail and trained the BAIC Motor high-voltage safety developers, improving their operational capacity and safety awareness. Meanwhile, BAIC Motor displayed its top-down high attention paid to product safety as well as its persistent and dedicated spirit of workmanship. In the future, this move will bring a positive demonstration effect for those in the new energy vehicle (NEV) industry, accelerating the establishment of company standards for high-voltage electrical safety.

In recent years, China's NEV industry has developed quickly due to the strong support of environmental requirements and related policies. However, with the rapid industrial of industry scale, NEV safety risks have gradually appeared, becoming one of the major factors restricting the industry's development. To make NEVs safer and more reliable, TUV Rheinland Greater China Mobility has constructed a comprehensive set of high-voltage electrical safety solutions, such as establishing HV in-house specifications, risk assessment, a laboratory for high-voltage electrical safety, and post-collision electrical safety, etc., to help OEM comprehensively improve safety standards.

"As BAIC Motor's new flagship model, the BEIJING-X7 PHEV has attracted much attention since its release this June," says Zhu Ming, Director of BAIC Motor Electrification Department. "I express my gratitude to TUV Rheinland for providing its professional and efficient technical support in this high-voltage safety project, and facilitating the launch of our first hybrid vehicle, the BEIJING-X7 PHEV, making it available for consumers as soon as possible. In the future, we hope to strengthen cooperation with TUV Rheinland to help BAIC Motor manufacture safer and more reliable NEVs to satisfy the varied needs of more consumers. By doing so, we aim to make BAIC Motor the most competitive self-owned passenger vehicle brand in the domestic market."

To complete the BAIC Motor project efficiently, TUV Rheinland integrated its expert resources in high-voltage electrical safety in Greater China. By means of seminars and teleconference, onsite support from testing centres, as well as high-voltage safety standard interpretation, high-voltage safety design and development process analysis, and high-voltage testing equipment customization, TUV Rheinland finally assisted BAIC Motor in resolving pain points in such aspects as specification establishment, high-voltage safety verification, high-voltage safety testing, safety strategy development, and high-voltage system matching.

"After nearly a year of hard work by the two project teams, the project was at last successfully completed," states Huang Yuxin, Vice President of TUV Rheinland Greater China Mobility. "It has not only laid a solid foundation for high-voltage safety development with BAIC Motor's subsequent NEVs but has also gathered valuable experience for TUV Rheinland in high-voltage safety development projects for NEVs."

As a world-leading technical service provider, TUV Rheinland has rich experience and technology accumulation, with over 100 years in the field of vehicle testing and certification. It has always been committed to improving the quality and safety of vehicles. As for the NEV field, TUV Rheinland can provide one-stop and full-range service for NEVs, high-voltage components, and charging facilities, including electrical safety, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), battery safety, functional safety, information security, post-collision safety, charging interfaces and protocol, market access, and other aspects. It is also devoted to promoting the establishment of a universal standard system to achieve the sound and sustainable development of the NEV industry.

About BAIC Motor

Established in September 2010, BAIC Motor Corporation, Ltd. is the BAIC Group platform for passenger vehicle resource integration and business development. It is also an enterprise whose development is supported by the Beijing Municipal Government. BAIC Motor's main business includes passenger vehicle R&D, manufacturing, sales, and after-sales service; manufacturing of passenger vehicle core components, automobile finance, and other related business. It constantly extends its industry chain and improves its brand strength. As one of the passenger vehicle enterprises with the premier brand layout and business system in the industry, BAIC Motor has brands covering joint-venture luxury passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, joint-venture medium- and high-end passenger vehicles, and self-owned brand passenger vehicles, meeting the requirements of different consumers to the maximum, making it an outstanding company in the pure electric passenger vehicle business of China.

SOURCE TUV Rheinland Greater China