TUV Rheinland Supports Changan Kaicheng F70 to Gain Wireless Product Market Access Certification in 11 Countries

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 10, Chongqing – recently, all components/systems of Changan Kaicheng F70's involving radio frequency passed and successfully gained wireless certification in 11 countries. A certification ceremony was held with TUV Rheinland, an independent third-party testing, inspection and certification organization, and Changan Kaicheng at the Changan Automobile headquarters in Chongqing on September 10, where the Changan Kaicheng F70 was awarded the EU CE RED Certificate of Compliance and US FCC certificate of wireless products. Huang Yuxin, Vice President of TUV Rheinland Greater China Mobility, Lei Yingfeng, Director of the Changan Kaicheng R&D Center and Project Director of Changan Kaicheng F70, Liu Bin, Vice General Manager of Changan Kaicheng Marketing Center attended the ceremony.

Jointly launched by Changan Automobile and PSA (Peugeot Citroen), one of the biggest commercial vehicle brands in Europe, the Changan Kaicheng F70 has both a strong brand heritage in Sino-European cooperation and global product positioning. It is underpinned by globe-leading R&D technologies and strict vehicle manufacturing standards. The Changan Kaicheng F70 has received wireless product market access certifications for components such as its radio, DVD player, remote key, smart key, IMMO, and IBCM in 11 countries, including South Africa, Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the UAE, Egypt, Malaysia, Morocco, Uruguay, and Mexico, as well as the EU CE RED Certificate of Compliance and US FCC wireless product certification.

To receive the above certifications, radio testing is a key link. By simulating the wireless functions and performance of products, it ensures that one device will not interfere with another in the radio frequency spectrum and provides qualified wireless performance. Since the application process, documentation, and testing requirements for radio product certification in different countries are varied, many enterprises in the domestic automotive supply chain, whether OEMs or component producers, are relatively unfamiliar with the laws and regulations. In addition, many enterprises fail to take regulatory requirements into consideration when developing products. If products fail in the testing phase, subsequent modifications will be more difficult. The Changan Kaicheng F70 project involves 11 countries, and requires certification application for all products involving radio frequency in the vehicle at one time, preparing different versions of materials according to the requirements of different destination countries, thus posing an unprecedented challenge.

At the signing ceremony, Changan Kaicheng's Lei Yingfeng said, "meeting the requirements of European market regulations is an important step to achieve our goal of expanding overseas markets. The successful completion of certification this time is attributable to the support of Changan and PSA Group's strong R&D and production systems, as well as to the help of professional partners with global qualifications such as TUV Rheinland. Nearly ten wireless radio frequency components have passed product testing successfully and rapidly, and received wireless market access certifications in 11 countries, providing strong support for us to enter overseas markets and accelerate our global layout. As a new generation of wide body pickup born out of Sino-European cooperation, the Changan Kaicheng F70 has been rolled out in Chile, Ecuador, Guatemala, the island of Bonaire, etc. Changan Kaicheng is making steady progress in globalization."

"Due to the impact of the pandemic this year, the project encountered numerous obstacles in terms of certification leadtime, material preparation, and application process. We were very pleased to work closely with Changan Automobile on such a challenging project and successfully complete the certification process," said Huang Yuxin. "It was parts and components manufacturers who completed product certification alone for most of the previous certification projects. However, in this project, a complete set of products involving radio frequency in the vehicle were certified at one time, which put very high requirements on the coordination of all parties. With close cooperation of the project teams from TUV Rheinland and Changan Automobile, as well as buyers and component suppliers, we have successfully coordinated the certification and configuration requirements for various products and systems, and finally completed the certification." Huang also said that in the future TUV Rheinland hopes to deepen cooperation with Changan Automobile in more areas, and help Changan Automobile continuously improve its international competitiveness, accelerate its overseas market layout, and achieve globalization.

TUV Rheinland has long provided comprehensive vehicle solutions for automobile enterprises, and been committed to improving vehicle safety and performance, corporate operations, and quality management systems. Currently, TUV Rheinland has attained authorization in the EU market from the transport ministries in many countries, including the KBA in Germany, RDW in the Netherlands, SNCH in Luxembourg, NSAI in Ireland, STI in Sweden, and CSDD in Latvia. TUV Rheinland boasts rich project experience in the field of radio frequency certification. It has both professional first-class testing capabilities and an international certification team covering all areas of the globe, and certifiers in China for European and American wireless certification. With the support of a comprehensive global service network and abundant technical resources, TUV Rheinland can assist Chinese companies successfully achieve the goal of obtaining access to the global market.

