29.04.2022 01:50:00
Tuya Filed 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Inc. ("Tuya" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA), a global leading IoT cloud development platform, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2022, U. S. Eastern Time.
The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at ir.tuya.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will also provide a hard copy of its annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and American Depositary Share holders upon written request.
About Tuya Inc.
Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) is a global leading IoT cloud development platform with a mission to build an IoT developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud development platform that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, and Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, to businesses and developers. Through its IoT cloud development platform, Tuya has enabled developers to activate a vibrant IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners and end users to engage and communicate through a broad range of smart devices.
Investor Relations Contact
Tuya Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@tuya.com
The Blueshirt Group
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
Phone: +1 (323) 240-5796
Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuya-filed-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301535970.html
SOURCE Tuya Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tuya Incorporation (A) (spons. ADRs)
|2,46
|4,68%
