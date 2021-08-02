Tuya Smart Launches Tuya Beacon to Empower Intelligent Transformation Across all Scenarios

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), a global leading IoT cloud platform, has launched Tuya Beacon, a cost-effective, easy to deploy, remote controlled, and developer-friendly Bluetooth protocol to empower the intelligent upgrade and transformation of smart devices with location-based technology.

The Bluetooth Beacon is one of Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) communication mechanisms that can send specific, continuous broadcast signals to any nearby mobile devices. The Bluetooth Beacon relies on Bluetooth LE to create short-pulse wireless connections and broadcast to communicate with multiple devices simultaneously. Bluetooth LE is a wireless personal area network designed for applications requiring low energy consumption in healthcare, fitness, beacons, security, and home entertainment.

The Tuya Beacon, based on Bluetooth LE, is a lightweight and secure protocol designed to improve device pairing and unpairing, grouping and group management, encryption and decryption, security policies and more. Tuya Beacon is suitable for a wide range of application scenarios including smart homes, outdoor courtyards, fitness and healthcare, and smart business scenarios, particularly in smart home lighting and sensor systems. With its connection to Tuya Cloud, Tuya Beacon allows developers and brands to easily integrate and control location-based smart devices.

Tuya Beacon has four key advantages that make it applicable over a broad range of smart device use cases.

First, products adopting the Tuya Beacon protocol can join "Powered by Tuya," an industry-wide IoT ecosystem that empowers over 310,000 product SKUs. "Powered by Tuya" labeled products can interact with each other on one app, regardless of brand or product category. These products can also incorporate Tuya Smart's various gateways and composite gateway products, access leading voice control platforms such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and potentially link or interact with other products in the "Powered by Tuya" ecosystem.

Second, Tuya Beacon provides an improved user experience by rapidly completing configurations in three to five seconds. Moreover, Tuya Beacon users can easily control devices on their smartphones rather than relying on routers or gateways.

Third, Tuya Beacon products are cost-effective and straightforward. Tuya Beacon-enabled chips are significantly cheaper than dual-mode chip models supporting both Wi-Fi & Bluetooth LE, allowing customers to enjoy smart connectivity features at a lower cost.

Lastly, the Tuya Beacon protocol is simple and easy to develop, enabling solution providers and device and software developers to create varied applications and independently adapt to even more application scenarios.

With strong quality and an affordable price tag, Tuya Beacon-enabled chips provide a suitable alternative for product developers given the current increase in chip prices. Meanwhile, Tuya Beacon still delivers features consumers are looking for with an easy-to-adopt user experience.

At home, Tuya Beacon's signal broadcasting lets individual beacons connect and communicate with multiple devices simultaneously, giving users the freedom to customize their home IoT network. By supporting group control, a node can belong to eight groups simultaneously, and allow up to 254 groups across a single smart home. Tuya Beacon-enabled lights can support controlling light brightness, color temperature, and light color. Users can also set specific lighting scenes, pair lighting to music rhythm, set lighting timers, alarm clocks, and control their lights with Beacon Bluetooth remote controls.

Other home products such as thermostats, temperature sensors and home scales can also be digitized with Tuya Beacon. Backyard devices, which are not often covered by home Wi-Fi networks can be easily controlled by Tuya Beacon with one button. Backyard lighting such as ground lights, floodlights, string lights, wall lights, and sensors can all be controlled and combined in custom lighting scenes and lighting schedules.

Tuya Beacon also enables advanced applications for smart businesses, public facilities and more to provide location-based services with compatible software and apps. For instance, when customers enter a grocery store, using the store app they can elect to receive notifications for the exact location of products they want to buy and receive up to date discount announcements for that particular store.

At public facilities, Tuya Beacon can support apps to provide services such as locating where a visitor parked their car in a parking lot, tourist site positioning and guidance, mobile guided museum exhibit tours, and location-based information at airports.

Tuya Smart has established partnerships with leading chip manufacturers such as JieLi, All Link Microelectronics and OnMicro to launch a number of cost-effective Tuya Beacon-enabled chips and low-code product solutions for developers. Developers can independently create products on the IoT platform and solution center. In partnership with Red100 lighting, who is a global smart lighting vendor located in China, Tuya Smart has also integrated the latest Tuya Beacon protocols into its co-branded international IoT module products line. Using this new range of Tuya Beacon protocol products, Tuya Smart is continuing its mission to build and expand its IoT developer ecosystem, enabling everything to be smart.

For sales requests, please visit: www.tuya.com/events/oth/officialnews-en/signup

About Tuya Smart (Tuya Inc.)

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) is a global leading IoT cloud platform with a mission to build an IoT developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya is the largest IoT PaaS business in the global market of IoT PaaS in terms of the volume of smart devices powered in 2020, according to CIC. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, and Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, to businesses and developers. Through its IoT cloud platform, Tuya has enabled developers to activate a vibrant IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners and end users to engage and communicate through a broad range of smart devices.

