17.08.2022 12:00:00

Tuya to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 29, 2022 Eastern Time

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Inc. ("Tuya" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), a global leading IoT cloud development platform, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 unaudited financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Tuya's management will hold a conference call at 08:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Monday, August 29, 2022 (08:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, August 30, 2022) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive details for this conference including an access code, a PIN number (personal access code), the dial-in number, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Online registration: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=54a7b9bf&confId=40423

The replay will be accessible through September 6, 2022 by dialing the following numbers:

International:                       +44-204-525-0658
United States:                     +1-929-458-6194
Access Code:                     545019

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tuya.com/.

About Tuya Inc.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391) is a global leading IoT cloud development platform with a mission to build an IoT developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud development platform that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, and Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, to businesses and developers. Through its IoT cloud development platform, Tuya has enabled developers to activate a vibrant IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners and end users to engage and communicate through a broad range of smart devices.

Investor Relations Contact

Tuya Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@tuya.com  

The Blueshirt Group
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
Phone: +1 (323) 240-5796
Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com 

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuya-to-report-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-august-29-2022-eastern-time-301607500.html

SOURCE Tuya Inc.

