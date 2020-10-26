TV Asahi Delivers U.S. Open Golf Championship Coverage to Japanese Audiences with TVU Networks

SHANGHAI, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks, the market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, today announced Tokyo-based nation-wide broadcaster TV Asahi used TVU One mobile transmitters and the TVU Remote Production System (RPS) to deliver live coverage of last month's U.S. Open Championship to audiences in Japan. The weeklong USGA tournament marked the first time the station relied on IP-based transmission for live coverage throughout a sporting event.

All the shots of Japanese players were not available through the official host broadcaster in US, but TV Asahi delivered live coverage of their performances for audiences in Japan. Not only did the broadcaster save money by using public IP for transmission instead of satellite or dedicated fiber, but its coverage required less crew and equipment than a traditional production truck setup.

TVU RPS synchronized the feeds from both mobile transmitters and sent simultaneous transmissions between the Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., to Tokyo each day of the event.

Back at the station, the TV Asahi crew produced the live broadcast and switched between the TVU One feeds. While it was the first time TV Asahi used TVU RPS, it was easy for the crew to setup and operate. As a result, TV Asahi delivered flawless live HD coverage of Japanese players throughout the U.S. Open.

"Most Japanese golf tournaments have been suspended due to COVID-19, so our viewers were excited to see the action from the U.S. Open," explained Mr. Itaru Takata at Equipment & Operation Management Center of TV Asahi. "We were pleased with the support we received from TVU, and very encouraged by the results of our first IP-based sports production."

"TV Asahi's coverage of the U.S. Open is another example of TVU's cost-effective remote production capabilities," said Kap Shin, TVU head of global services. "TVU RPS helped them deliver high-quality, multi-camera coverage at a much lower cost than a traditional OB setup. We appreciate that TV Asahi trusted TVU Networks to help them deliver a live sporting event while relying exclusively on IP transmission for the first time."

Now in its sixth generation, TVU One can transmit live, broadcast-quality video by aggregating all available data connections, including cellular, WiFi, Ethernet and satellite with sub-second latency. The mobile transmitter features the HEVC video compression standard and TVU's patented Inverse StatMux Plus (IS+) transmission algorithm for superior, reliable video with less overhead. TVU also offers TVU One 4K with 10-bit, true 4K 50/60P transmission and native 5G support.

TVU RPS leverages existing studio infrastructures and public internet connections to deliver synchronized multi-camera live remote production. It delivers the same high production standards as a traditional broadcast setup, but reduces personnel, minimizes equipment, and eliminates the need for a production truck on location. Up to six video feeds are synchronized from the venue and sent to an existing studio for broadcast, while bi-directional IFB maintains seamless communication between locations.

