TV Characters Keep Having Heart Attacks on Peloton Bikes, and That's a Problem

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) has an image problem: Its connected fitness equipment is becoming a major health hazard to television characters. For the second time in as many months, a major TV show will have a main character suffer a heart attack while using one of Peloton's exercise machines. The Showtime program Billions has the character Mike "Wags" Wagner suffer a heart attack while riding a Peloton Bike, which follows last month's demise of another primary character on HBO Max's reboot of Sex and the City, when Mr. Big, AKA Carrie Bradshaw's husband, suffers a heart attack and dies after taking his 1,000th ride on a Peloton Bike. Continue reading