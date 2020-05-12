TVA Group Inc. Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, May 12, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, TVA Group Inc. (TSX: TVA.B) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of its directors obtained at its Annual Meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

All of the proposed nominees were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The voting result was as follows:



For Number % Marc A. Courtois 4,318,512 100 Jacques Dorion 4,318,512 100 Nathalie Elgrably-Lévy 4,318,512 100 Sylvie Lalande 4,318,512 100 A. Michel Lavigne 4,318,512 100 Jean-Marc Léger 4,318,512 100 Annick Mongeau 4,318,512 100 Daniel Paillé 4,318,512 100

