|
12.05.2020 19:15:00
TVA Group Inc. Announces Election of Directors
MONTREAL, May 12, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, TVA Group Inc. (TSX: TVA.B) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of its directors obtained at its Annual Meeting of shareholders held earlier today.
All of the proposed nominees were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The voting result was as follows:
For
Number
%
Marc A. Courtois
4,318,512
100
Jacques Dorion
4,318,512
100
Nathalie Elgrably-Lévy
4,318,512
100
Sylvie Lalande
4,318,512
100
A. Michel Lavigne
4,318,512
100
Jean-Marc Léger
4,318,512
100
Annick Mongeau
4,318,512
100
Daniel Paillé
4,318,512
100
About TVA Group
TVA Group Inc., a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is a communications company engaged in the broadcasting, film and audiovisual production, and magazine publishing industries. TVA Group Inc. is North America's largest broadcaster of French-language entertainment, information and public affairs programming and one of the largest private-sector producers of French-language content. It is also the largest publisher of French-language magazines and publishes some of the most popular English-language titles in Canada. The Corporation's Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TVA.B.
SOURCE TVA Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Minus -- DAX dreht zum Handelsende noch ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
An der Wall Street ist die Börsenstimmung schwankungsanfällig. Am heimischen Markt herrschte am Dienstag Zurückhaltung. In Deutschland übernahm schlussendlich Unsicherheit die Oberhand. In Asien ging die Tendenz am Dienstag abwärts.