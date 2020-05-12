+++ Bitcoin - Zeit zu kaufen? +++-w-
TVA Group Inc. Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, May 12, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, TVA Group Inc. (TSX: TVA.B) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of its directors obtained at its Annual Meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

All of the proposed nominees were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The voting result was as follows:


For

Number

%

Marc A. Courtois

4,318,512

100

Jacques Dorion

4,318,512

100

Nathalie Elgrably-Lévy

4,318,512

100

Sylvie Lalande

4,318,512

100

A. Michel Lavigne

4,318,512

100

Jean-Marc Léger

4,318,512

100

Annick Mongeau

4,318,512

100

Daniel Paillé

4,318,512

100

About TVA Group

TVA Group Inc., a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is a communications company engaged in the broadcasting, film and audiovisual production, and magazine publishing industries. TVA Group Inc. is North America's largest broadcaster of French-language entertainment, information and public affairs programming and one of the largest private-sector producers of French-language content. It is also the largest publisher of French-language magazines and publishes some of the most popular English-language titles in Canada. The Corporation's Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TVA.B.

SOURCE TVA Group

