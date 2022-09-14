TVCoins Deploys Streaming Platform for Leading Brazilian Broadcaster, Rede Brasil

By launching the RBPlay app, TVCoins expands its presence in Brazil.

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TVCoins was selected by leading Brazilian national broadcaster, Rede Brasil , to carry out the rapid deployment of a white-label Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) platform. Rede Brasil's fully customized streaming app features the best of its content catalog including a radio station that operates in the cities of Campinas, São Paulo, Franca and Brasília. The app is available to download today on iOS and Android devices.

Rede Brasil has partnered with TVCoins to launch RBPlay, the network's first ever streaming platform.

Rede Brasil is a national Brazilian network headquartered in São Paulo. It has been on air for over 15 years and reaches more than 143 million homes across all distribution channels, including free-to-air, PayTV and website live streams.

The network's viewers enjoy a wide variety of content covering the entire country, from entertainment and news – to arts and culture. And now, Rede Brasil has partnered with TVCoins to launch RBPlay , the company's first ever over-the-top (OTT) offering.

"We wanted to increase Rede Brasil's presence in the region and connect directly with viewers, which is why we launched a self-branded app with TVCoins. With the introduction of RBPlay, our content is now available for viewers to enjoy anywhere, anytime," said Marcus Malagoni, Director of Rede Brasil. "This new venture aligns with our company's goals of rebranding, expanding to new media and prioritizing journalistic content."

By launching RBPlay, Rede Brasil is one of the first broadcasters in the region to launch an OTT platform. "At TVCoins, we are dedicated to helping our customers stay ahead of ever-evolving viewing trends and audience preferences,'' said Gustavo Marra, Chief Revenue Officer at TVCoins. "The future of TV is digital, which is why we're proud to have played such an instrumental role in helping Rede Brasil enter the streaming market. We continue to win business thanks to our quick ability to launch a free direct-to-consumer, cloud-based streaming platform for content owners like Rede Brasil," Marra concludes.

About TVCoins

TVCoins is a free, white-label video streaming platform that delivers live content and video on-demand through an app for Connected TV and mobile platforms. The ad-powered platform-as-a-service (PaaS) is fully managed and features a viewer incentive program that rewards viewers for the time they spend watching video content. Visit our website to learn more.

