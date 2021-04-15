TVEyes Adds Listenership Data to its Global Podcast Monitoring Service and Expands into New International Markets

FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TVEyes today announced the availability of podcast listenership data via its Podcast Monitoring APIs. The podcast listenership data is supplied through a new partnership between TVEyes and Podchaser, the premier database for podcast metadata. The additional datasets will advance TVEyes' podcast intelligence services, which were the first to launch in the media monitoring industry.

"TVEyes pioneered podcast monitoring to the media intelligence industry. Since the launch of our podcast search services in 2019, our service has grown to include monitoring across 25,000 top podcasts, detecting and transcribing nearly 7,000 new episodes per day," said Daren Benzi, Chief Commercial Officer. "The addition of Podchaser's audience measurement data will continue to accelerate our podcast monitoring services into areas of media measurement and also allow us to strategically expand the service into new international markets to align with our global broadcast solutions that are now available in 25 countries."

TVEyes launched its podcast monitoring services in 2019 and the services were quickly integrated into leading media intelligence dashboards, marking the first time that such comprehensive podcast monitoring was available to customers. TVEyes global broadcast and podcasts API offerings are part of the company's global data solutions which will continue to expand this year.

"We're excited to partner with TVEyes and integrate our listenership data," said Bradley Davis, CEO Podchaser. "Our proprietary system captures podcast listening activity on millions of devices globally and will allow brands to measure the effectiveness of their PR efforts and also analyze the impact from podcast news mentions. This partnership perfectly aligns with Podchaser's goal to bring radical efficiency to the process of discovering and evaluating podcast opportunities."

Podcasts continue to grow in listenership, with 28% of U.S. adults 12+ now listening weekly, a 17% increase over 2020, presenting an exciting and unique audio opportunity for brands looking to capture the attention and loyalty of a growing and diverse audience.

About TVEyes: TVEyes Inc., headquartered in Fairfield, Conn., provides a subscription-based service for near real-time search of television and radio broadcasts, and podcasts, as well as infrastructure for search engines, business intelligence and media intelligence platforms. Its Media Monitoring Suite™ is in use by corporations, professional sports teams, political campaigns, elected officials and the military to provide up-to-the-second intelligence on broadcast in multiple languages for U.S. and international markets. More information on TVEyes can be found at tveyes.com.

About Podchaser: Podchaser is the world's most comprehensive podcast database — collecting, enriching, and distributing podcast insights to power discovery for listeners, podcasters, and brands. Learn more at podchaser.com.

