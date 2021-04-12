TVU Networks Announces Free Software Developer's Kit for Its Popular TVU Anywhere App

SHANGHAI, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks , a market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, today announced the TVU Anywhere SDK, a free software development kit for the TVU Anywhere live IP video streaming app. With the new TVU Anywhere SDK, developers can add reliable, high-quality, low-latency live video transmission to an iOS or Android app, which makes it easy for reporters, viewers, and fans to contribute live video for programming.

The TVU Anywhere SDK is ideal for developers involved in app creation for broadcasters, news outlets, sports teams, or any other organization involved in live video production. It allows them to integrate TVU Anywhere into an existing app, which adds a robust live streaming element compatible with the TVU Networks ecosystem including TVU Receivers, TVU Grid, TVU Producer, and more.

For example, a broadcaster can add TVU Anywhere into their app, allowing reporters and crews to stream live video of breaking news directly from the field without a separate camera or uplink equipment. Viewers can also become citizen journalists and serve as an extension of the station's reporting force, using the app to provide exclusive footage of local breaking news or events. Beyond broadcast news, sports franchises can allow loyal fans to become part of the action by transmitting live footage through their app from home, social gatherings, or inside the venue for game-day scoreboard display or live programs.

Live transmissions feed directly into the TVU ecosystem, providing compatibility with TVU Grid for IP video distribution. Plus, the live footage is compatible with TVU hardware devices, such as TVU Receivers and TVU Servers, as well as cloud-based solutions including TVU Producer, TVU MediaMind, and TVU Transcriber.

"Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, use of our TVU Anywhere app to share live video from at-home contributors and reporters has simply exploded," explained Matt McEwen, vice president of product management. "The use of remote production will only continue to grow, and live video is a key part of that workflow. Our new TVU Anywhere SDK provides developers with a simple and affordable way to help media companies, sports organizations, and other content creators to generate more content from more people faster, which leads to more viewer engagement."

Thousands of broadcasters and video professionals already use TVU Anywhere to provide live reports from across town or remote locations across the world. It features an intuitive user interface as well as robust features for professional results. With TVU's patented IS+ protocol, TVU Anywhere provides reliable, low-latency transmission for live coverage, even in extreme conditions. It automatically bonds a mobile device's available cellular and WiFi connections to provide maximum bandwidth and connection redundancy.

TVU Anywhere SDK is the newest member of the TVU family of APIs. Previous APIs for TVU MediaMind, TVU Transceiver, TVU Grid, and TVU IS+ allow integration with the TVU ecosystem of acquisition, production, transcoding, storage, management, analytics, and distribution solutions. TVU Anywhere SDK, along with complete instructions, is available now for direct download here or at www.tvunetworks.com/tvu-developer/.

