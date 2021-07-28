TVU Networks Hits the Ground Running to Support Broadcasters in Tokyo

SHANGHAI, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks, the market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, announced its extensive support of new and existing customers on site at the Summer Games, even before the event's official start. From last-minute mobile transmitters, to live pool feeds, to free use of TVU Anywhere for athlete interviews, to on-site studio and camera crew hire, TVU Networks has broadcasters' backs during this particularly challenging time.

The challenges faced are many: no fans in attendance, some star athletes unable to attend due to COVID test results or travel restrictions, athletes confined to a "bubble" in Tokyo, and some athletes already confined testing positive. The chaos surrounding the event in Tokyo is great, but when it comes to providing great live coverage, producers have one less thing to worry about.

Among the services TVU is offering is an 24/7 on-site technical support team to assist all existing and new TVU customers. For no charge, broadcasters can access the TVU Anywhere app, which allows full HD live transmission of video from iOS or Android smartphones for mobile journalism, including athlete interviews and special interest stories. TVU is also offering rights-cleared access to live external video feeds of locations across Tokyo to bring the host city closer to viewers until the end of the Summer Games. The feeds are ideal for bumper shots and lead intros and are available through TVU MediaSource, a cloud-based market for real-time access to video content. TVU has an extensive inventory of TVU One mobile transmitters for rent in Tokyo, as well as the TVU Remote Production System (RPS) for multi-camera REMI production. Plus, professional ENG camera crews are available to cover the event. Other cloud-based rental options include TVU Producer for live multi-camera video production in the cloud with no latency, as well as TVU Grid for scalable point-to-multipoint live video distribution and the TVU Partyline broadcast-quality live production collaboration platform. TVU also has studio space in downtown Tokyo available for rent.

Even before the start of the games, TVU has been on-site, helping more than 100 broadcasters looking to elevate the quality of their remote production coverage, including: ESPN, beIN Sports, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), Shanghai Media Group (SMG), Joongang Tongyang Broadcasting Company (JTBC) in South Korea, China Global Television Networks (CGTN) and 7NEWS Australia, etc.

"We've been extremely busy in the run up to the Summer Games, supplying our cloud and IP-based live video solutions to broadcasters from around the globe as well as supplying a host of support services," said Kap Shin, global services, TVU Networks. "If you are in Tokyo, TVU's got you covered with technical support, equipment, crew, and studio rentals. We can simplify and improve your video transmissions with rock-solid connections and sub-second latency. With nearly a decade of experience supporting the Summer and Winter Games, we have the expertise and commitment necessary to help our customers deliver the best live coverage to their viewers."

Broadcasters and other content creators can request live feeds, equipment rentals, and other services at www.tvunetworks.com/2020-summer-games.

