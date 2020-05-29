TVU Networks' New Feature for Social Production Enables Real-time Virtual Communication and Interaction Among Production Crew and Talent

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks, a technology and market leader in IP and cloud based live video solutions, announced the introduction of Partyline, a groundbreaking development for social production. With Partyline, call participants can achieve a unique level of communication and interaction from remote locations as though they were in the same physical studio while producing live and pre-recorded programming. Partyline enables production personnel, talent and tools to collaborate remotely in real time with full HD video quality and perfectly synchronized audio and video. Partyline is making its debut as an integrated part of award-winning TVU Producer, a simple and scalable cloud-based solution for broadcast quality production, and will also be incorporated within the TVU ecosystem for use with other TVU solutions.

TVU Networks is holding a webinar on Friday, May 29th at 10am PT, to unveil Partyline as a part of TVU Producer and demonstrate its capabilities for social production. The recorded video will also be available after the completion of the webinar at the TVU website. Learn more: https://bit.ly/2XB2yZf

"The global COVID pandemic has shifted the dynamic of TV production collaboration, requiring talent and technical staff to produce programming from their living rooms," explains TVU Networks' CEO Paul Shen. "Thus far, they've relied on readily available videoconferencing solutions that have significant limitations when it comes to professional studio production, particularly for true team collaboration. The challenge is how to bring the production crew, technical team, talent and tools together in a virtual studio environment, while producing a full HD/4K broadcast quality video remotely. Professional broadcasters require the ability to interact in real-time while producing programs in fully synchronized and broadcast quality audio and video. When achieved, that's what we're calling social production. It should be as close to in-person communication and interaction as possible. Producers shouldn't have to settle for something that makes creating their important work more cumbersome."



The virtual environment within Partyline is made possible with a Real Time Interactive Layer (RTIL) TVU's patented Inverse StatMux Plus (IS+) technology delivers well-established quality and stability, and RTIL adds a layer of real-time interaction. All participants are granted access to a Partyline through a shared URL, which allows them to watch all program feeds live and interact, discuss, control and participate the production together in real time, as if they are in the same physical location. Thanks to TVU's IS+ transmission algorithm, full HD/4K quality and perfectly synced audio/video signal are able to meet the demands of professional video productions.

Partyline delivers the following:

Real-time participant interaction with unobservable video and audio delay

Mix minus feedback elimination without special wiring for audio

Perfectly synced signals

Program feeds viewable in real-time

IS+ enabled full broadcast quality and synced audio/video signal transmitted to a TVU Transceiver, TVU Grid or TVU Producer

Signal routing to any location

Easy participation using a simple URL



About TVU Networks

TVU Networks is a global organization with more than 3,000 customers using its IP and cloud-based workflow solutions across multiple industries including news, entertainment media, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship and government. Through the use of AI and automation driven technology, TVU helps broadcasters realize an efficient metadata and story-centric workflow through its TVU MediaMind platform for live video content acquisition, indexing, production, distribution and management. The company has been on the forefront of developing the tools needed to revolutionize and streamline the Media Supply Chain. TVU is a critical part of the operations of many major media companies worldwide and is a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner. For more information about TVU Networks solutions, please visit https://bit.ly/2ZMjazU .

